You don’t have to like football to watch the Super Bowl. And if you’re a celebrity, you don’t even have to like football to attend it. The sidelines have played host to all sorts of A-listers over the years, from exes like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to current couples like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. It’s also operated as a mother-daughter night out for Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner, an unlikely girls night for Taraji P. Henson and Amy Adams, and probably a somewhat normal night for Mark Wahlberg. Some, like Hilary Swank, get in the element, while others—namely, Lady Gaga—make it clear they’ve never been the sporty type. Take a look back at games past ahead of Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Eminem, Snoop Dogg’s halftime show performances on Sunday. (Er, we mean ahead of the Los Angeles Rams facing off the Cincinnati Bengals on their home turf.)