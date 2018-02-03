You don’t have to like football to watch the Super Bowl. And if you’re a celebrity, you don’t even have to like football to attend it. The sidelines have played host to all sorts of A-listers over the years, from exes like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to current couples like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. It’s also operated as a mother-daughter night out for Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner, an unlikely girls night for Taraji P. Henson and Amy Adams, and probably a somewhat normal night for Mark Wahlberg. Some, like Hilary Swank, get in the element, while others—namely, Lady Gaga—make it clear they’ve never been the sporty type. Take a look back at games past ahead of Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Eminem, Snoop Dogg’s halftime show performances on Sunday. (Er, we mean ahead of the Los Angeles Rams facing off the Cincinnati Bengals on their home turf.)

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc via Getty Images Britney Spears and Steven Tyler appear to have really hit it off when they performed at the 2001 Halftime Show in Tampa, Florida.

Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images To say that Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner were in an entirely different sartorial era when they watched the Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers face off in 2009 may be an understatement.

Photo by Rob Tringali/Sportschrome via Getty Images Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson joined the Giants and the Patriots in hitting the field in 2008.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez chose Marc Anthony over Ben Affleck as her date to the Miami Gardens, Florida Super Bowl in 2010.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images Down on the field, Ashton Kutcher proved himself to be an artsy jock by toting a massive camera.

Photo by Andy Lyons via Getty Images Elsewhere in the stadium, Kim Kardashian helped head coach Sean Payton celebrate the New Orleans Saints’ defeat of the Indianapolis Colts.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt treated their then-eight-year-old son Maddox to game day in 2010.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images Later that night saw Queen Latifah join in the crowd’s cheers.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images Hilary Swank, also in attendance, made it clear she was a Saints fan.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen made the most of the Glendale, Arizona’s wintertime heat when attending the game with husband John Legend in 2015.

Photo by Christopher Polk via Getty Images Lady Gaga added some sparkle to the crowd at the 2016 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California in 2016.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones kept it more conventional.

Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images January Jones christened Taraji P. Henson and Amy Adams her “Super Bowl girls” when they attended the game together in 2016.

Photo by Jamie Squire via Getty Images Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg ended up missing out on his team’s 2017 comeback. As the actor later took care to clarify on Instagram, he left early because his son felt sick: “Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! ❤”