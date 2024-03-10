On Saturday night in Los Angeles, Kristen Stewart met Dominic Sessa for the first time (“There’s no one else like you,” Sessa told Stewart. “I’m a really big fan of your work—like, really big,” Stewart replied.), Sandra Hüller and Justine Triet posed for photos together, Celine Song and Tessa Thompson shared a cocktail, and Adrien Brody greeted Margot Robbie warmly as he passed her on the red carpet—before a crush of photographers and reporters rushed to get her picture. This might sound like the hijinks, madness, and fun of the Oscars, but the 96th Academy Awards was still one day away. This was Chanel and Charles Finch’s annual pre-Oscars dinner held at the Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel. The soirée, now in its 15th year, has become one of the hottest party tickets in Tinseltown—and 2024 was no different. Usher, Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, America Ferrera, Riz Ahmed, Kerry Washington, Willem Dafoe, and many more stars could be seen hobnobbing at cocktail hour ahead of taking their seats.

“It’s the time of year where we all have a big high school reunion,” Ava DuVernay, who was attending her seventh event of the week, told W. “It’s been a beautiful tour of creativity, seeing artists I haven’t seen in a while.” When asked whether there was a film that might not be in the awards conversation but still resonated with her, DuVernay pointed to her own 2023 drama, Origin. “Well, I love Origin because I made it,” she said with a laugh. “I think it’s a beautiful film that more people should see.”

Depp looked to 070 Shake for her answer on which movie she enjoyed most last year. “What did we watch?” she asked her girlfriend. “Oh, Passages! We really loved that.”

Their plans for Oscars weekend? “We’re just going to watch [the awards show]—and go to a basketball game,” Depp said. “We’re gonna go see the Lakers tomorrow!”

For an exclusive look inside the party, scroll through the photos below.

