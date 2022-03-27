Every year, celebrities in Hollywood are inundated with events to celebrate the Academy Awards. But there’s one party that has become the go-to soirée over the past decade: the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards dinner. This year, Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart sauntered into the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge, just one night before finding her seat at the Dolby Theatre. Directors Sofia Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola, and Jane Campion also made an appearance, and the ambience was imbued with an electric energy, as guests were clearly glad to be back and celebrating the Oscars in person after two years away.

Chanel’s intimate and sophisticated cocktail hour brought to mind the golden age of Hollywood, an aura which dates back nearly a century, as the maison holds a decades-long relationship with cinema. In 1930, Samuel Goldwyn first asked Coco Chanel to design costumes for his films, which led the designer to make clothes for silver screen icons Gloria Swanson and Katharine Hepburn, and forge friendships with French actress Jeanne Moreau and filmmaker Jean Renoir. Today, Chanel’s support of film culture goes even further through its annual partnership celebrations with Tribeca Film Festival and the MoMA Film Benefit—and, of course, the Pre-Oscar Awards dinner with Charles Finch.

As guests sipped cocktails and mingled about on Saturday night, filmmaker Ava DuVernay could be seen searching far and wide for Chris Pine, and Gossip Girl’s Whitney Peak was visibly in awe of the director. Dame Joan Collins held court with Charles Finch on the white couches at the Polo Lounge, while Regé-Jean Page kindly parted the sea of guests to make way for Kate Beckinsale, Jonathan Majors, Lily James, Minnie Driver, Sienna Miller, Rebecca Dayan, and Camila Morrone. Meanwhile, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Rashida Jones held a spirited conversation underneath the twinkling lights outside of the dinner venue, just before being joined by Jamie Dornan.

When the final dinner bell chimed to usher guests inside for the seated portion of the evening, couple Taika Waititi and Rita Ora made their way to their table. During dinner, Dune director Denis Villeneuve listened intently as Brie Larson regaled him with her tales, while the chill soundtrack of downtempo remixes of songs by Rihanna and Daft Punk underscored the evening. Get an intimate glimpse of the A-list’s go-to Oscar weekend party, here.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Rashida Jones

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Kristen Stewart wearing a Chanel bomber jacket and mini-dress at the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards dinner.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Regé-Jean Page and Adrien Brody.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Rebecca Dayan, Sienna Miller, and Camila Morrone.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Lily James and Poppy Delevingne.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com Ava DuVernay

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Brie Larson, Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart, and Rita Ora.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Vinoodh Matadin, Inez van Lamsweerde, and Whitney Peak.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Joan Collins

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com Brie Larson

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Rashida Jones, Francis Ford Coppola, and Sofia Coppola.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Chris Pine

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com Jonathan Majors

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Jamie Dornan and Jason Clarke.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com Henry Golding

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Rita Ora and Joan Collins

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com Giveon

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Mitch Glazer and Sofia Coppola

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Gala Gordon, Sienna Miller, Sofia Boutella, and Poppy Delevingne

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Soo Joo Park