On September 17, Chanel-adorned stars congregated at Locanda Verde in Tribeca to celebrate the women filmmakers of tomorrow over bowls of Sardinian sheep’s milk ricotta and perfectly toasted slices of bread. Mother-daughter pair Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow remained attached at the hip, while Beanie Feldstein and Gayle Rankin meandered around the crowd. Whitney Peak stood out in a bright-green tweed set as Gayle King arrived fashionably late in all-white. From the worlds of movies and television, these women gathered in celebration of Chanel and the Tribeca Festival’s annual Through Her Lens women’s filmmaking program.

For nine years, Chanel and Tribeca have partnered on this project, which brings industry leaders together to provide support, development, and funding to emerging U.S.-based self-identifying women and non-binary filmmakers. The luncheon kicked off another year of Through Her Lens, which includes three days of workshops, mentoring, and conversation, and will conclude with a pitch session for a jury including co-showrunner of The Bear Joanna Calo, along with Feldstein, Lucy Liu, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Olivia Wilde. The winner will receive full funding and support from Tribeca Studios in the creation of their short film.

On Tuesday, following the luncheon, this year’s participants went on to enjoy a conversation with acclaimed costume designer Ruth E. Carter, the first event to kick off the three days. But before the crash course in all aspects of filmmaking could begin, jury members, mentors, and supporters of the program enjoyed an intimate meal together, courtesy of Chanel and Tribeca.

