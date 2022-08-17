The Feud is just heating up as the cast of the second season of Ryan Murphy’s FX series continues to grow. Deadline just announced that Chloë Sevigny will join Naomi Watts in the upcoming show, titled Capote’s Woman. Focused on the relationships between famed author Truman Capote and his hoard of socialite friends (whom he referred to as his “swans”), the upcoming iteration of Feud is promising a masterclass in mid-20th century New York opulence, fashion, and of course, betrayal.

A modern-day “swan” herself, Sevigny will portray C.Z. Guest the well-dressed socialite who ran in the same circle as Capote, Jackie Kennedy’s little sister Lee Radziwill, and Babe Paley, among others. Watts was previously announced to be playing Paley in the series, and it was just revealed that Tom Hollander will take on the role of Capote. They will be joined by Diane Lane as Nancy “Slim” Keith and Calista Flockhart as Radziwill.

Truman Capite and C.Z. Guest Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

So, what does this fashionable sect have to do with a feud? If you don’t know, you’re in for a treat. Based on the book, Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer, Feud will tell the story of how Capote betrayed these women, whom considered him a close friend and confidant. In 1975, the author used his knowledge of his famous friends and published La Côte Basque 1965 in Esquire, a thinly-veiled fictional story about Paley, Guest, and others, exposing their secrets for public consumption, and leaving Capote completely cut off from his former social life.