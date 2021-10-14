Dakota Johnson has been very busy as of late, traveling from festival to festival in various Gucci ensembles to promote her latest film, the adaption of Elena Ferrante’s The Lost Daughter. Still, the actress has apparently found some time amid her busy schedule to upkeep her relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Indeed, they’ve kept things pretty quiet since they first got together in 2017 so this power couple might have slipped your mind, but they’re very much still together. In fact, they even had a public moment of affection on Tuesday night.

Ahead of her movie premiere at the 65th BFI London Film Festival, Johnson made the most of her UK trip by attending her boyfriend’s concert at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire theater in London. According to Entertainment Tonight, Johnson sat up in the balcony throughout the show, which included special guest Ed Sheeran. Before Martin began performing his latest track, “My Universe,” a collaboration with BTS, he reportedly gestured up to the balcony and gave Johnson a shout out. “This is about my universe. She's here,” he said to fans. According to eyewitnesses, Johnson sang and danced to the song dedicated to her.

The following night, it was Martin’s turn to support Johnson. While the pair did not walk the red carpet together at the film festival, Martin was present for the event and the pair was later seen leaving the venue together.