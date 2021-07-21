Chrissy Teigen Ventures That She May Be Canceled “Forever”

The saga of what Chrissy Teigen has described as her induction into the “cancel club” continues—and perhaps will do so for eternity. At least, that’s what the model ventured when TMZ asked how long she thinks she’ll continue to be held accountable for what she’s described as her “asshole past,” aka habit of cyberbullying celebrities like then 16-year-old Courtney Stodden. “I don’t know, it could be forever,” she told a reporter on Tuesday. “I have no idea.”

Teigen began by announcing she’s reached a decision: “I’m not getting involved in anyone’s shit ever again,” she replied to a question about the TikTok star Addison Rae, nodding to the response “we got unproblematic Chrissy Teigen now.” And Teigen was in fact minding her own business when TMZ flagged her down in Los Angeles: She was on the way to pick up her daughter from school, apparently in an effort to, as a reporter put it, “get back into society a little bit” after recently sharing that “going outside sucks.”

For a moment there, it really did sound like Teigen had turned a new leaf. “All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family,” she said, adding that she didn’t know when she personally thinks she should be exonerated. Alas, she then went on to field a question about a post-divorce Kim Kardashian (“I haven’t seen her”) and add fuel to the fire of her ongoing drama with Stodden. Once again, Teigen refuted Stodden’s claim that she has yet to contact them since publicly apologizing for repeatedly attacking the model-slash-singer, who has alleged that Teigen encouraged them to kill themself. “I have reached out to [them],” Teigen said emphatically. “I texted [them].”

On the other hand, it’s certainly a change for Teigen to keep it brief. The 35-year-old model recently posted a lengthy Instagram lamenting how “what happened in the online world,” has made her feel like “utter shit.” “I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay,” she wrote. “Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong.”

Those who do understand have apparently been there to help. “They’ve reached out to me and been amazing,” Teigen told TMZ of fellow “cancel club” celebrities. “It’s a secret club. We don’t talk about it.”