Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another child together. Teigen announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday night, with a belly-baring selfie, and a sweet message about the process of getting pregnant through in vitro fertilization.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen began the caption of her post, where she’s pictured in sheer, Gucci underwear and a black crop top. The model went on to explain her hesitation to inform the public of her pregnancy. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.” She continued, saying, “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Teigen and Legend have been married for almost nine years and they currently share two children together, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. Back in September 2020, the couple revealed Teigen suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with a baby they would go on to call Jack, after being hospitalized for heavy bleeding. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions,” Teigen explained in an emotional Instagram post. “It just wasn’t enough.”