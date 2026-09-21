Presley Gerber, son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and business mogul Rande Gerber, has died at the age of 27. The model passed away in a rehab facility on Sunday, TMZ reported.

Like his mom and his sister, Kaia Gerber, Presley got his start in modeling at a young age. He was signed by IMG Models at 15 and made his runway debut for Moschino at 16. His career quickly took off, and in a matter of weeks, he was walking for Dolce & Gabbana and starring in a Calvin Klein campaign. Over the years, he has gone on to work with brands like Celine, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, and Ralph Lauren and has starred in campaigns alongside his sister and his mother. He has also been a long-time advocate of mental health.

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Presley, who is two years older than Kaia, has had a decade-spanning struggle with addiction. It’s something Kaia opened up about in her September 2026 cover story with Vogue. “When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she said, adding that she is proud of Presley’s outspokenness about his journey. For years, her brother has posted “Mental Health Mondays” videos on Instagram, talking candidly about his experiences with drug use and recovery, as well as the importance of self-forgiveness. “My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything,” Kaia continued. “And now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone.’ There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them.”

Kaia and Presley were close. Fashion photographer Collier Schorr, who has worked with both siblings, took to Instagram on Monday to recall how lovingly “protective” Presley was over his younger sister—recalling how he accompanied her to a Teen Vogue shoot when she was just 15. “They seemed like twins so close,” he wrote in part. “Kaia younger but older somehow.”

Kaia, Cindy, and Rande have not spoken publicly about the news, but a representative told CBS: “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”