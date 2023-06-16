Tyler Mitchell

Photographer, “Idol Worship”

What pop culture moment lives rent-free in your head?

Watching Get Out in a New York City movie theater on opening weekend.

What music are you excited about right now?

I’m an old soul these days. I listen to brass bands, jazz flute, and soul. But if I had to pick something contemporary, I think Ice Spice is fun. And I love Rosalía.

What does “pop” mean to you?

To me, pop is any important cultural event or image that shifts and shapes our current time.

Michael Slenske

Writer, “The Originals: George Clinton”

What does “pop” mean to you?

I think about pop the way Andy Warhol thought about art: “anything you can get away with.”

Is there a TV show you’ve rewatched multiple times? Any scenes or lines you know by heart?

I barely have time to watch most TV shows once, but I like that Logan Roy line: “Everything, everywhere, is always moving. Forever. Get used to it.”

Who do you consider the most important pop culture icon of our time?

Is Greta Thunberg a pop icon? She seems like one of the only adults in the room right now.

Carlijn Jacobs

Photographer, “Facial Recognition”

Who do you consider the most important pop culture icon of our time?

For me, it’s Madonna. She was and is always one step ahead. And Michael Jackson; the way he looked has always intrigued me.

What music are you excited about right now?

Lana Del Rey’s new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Do you watch any guilty pleasure TV?

I am quite obsessed with campy reality programs like 90 Day Fiancé and Temptation Island. They’re wild and so fun to watch.

Imruh Asha

Stylist, “Facial Recognition”

What does “pop” mean to you?

Something or someone with a lot of character and energy. It also stands for being young and youthful— something new.

Do you have a guilty pleasure source for news or gossip?

There is an Instagram account called Juicechannel, which is all about Dutch celebrities. It’s very juicy if you are from the Netherlands.

What music are you excited about these days?

I’m very into bossa nova and jazz, but also jungle and drum and bass. I love music with leading percussion.

Cassidy George

Writer, “Karol G” and “Raye”

Who do you consider the most important pop culture icon of our time?

Without question, it’s Kim Kardashian. In my life, though, it’s John Waters, the “king of filth.”

What does “pop” mean to you?

Pop is the prioritization of pleasure and digestibility over difficulty and uncertainty. Pop is like the bubbles in a soda: explosive bits of sweetness that are delicious, addictive, and potentially bad for your health.

What music are you excited about right now?

Hyperpop is the only genre that sounds truly new to me.