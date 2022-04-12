Normal People and Sally Rooney fans rejoice, because the authors latest adaption, Conversations with Friends is just around the corner, meaning you are about to have 12 fresh episodes to thirst over. On Tuesday, Hulu released an extended trailer for the upcoming series, which also features a new, original song by Phoebe Bridgers.

The two-minute trailer provides a sneak peek into the adaptation of story Rooney fans will know well. Trinity College student Frances (played by newcomer Alison Oliver) and her best friend Bobbi (Sasha Lane) get involved with a married couple, Nick and Melissa (portrayed by Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke, respectively), with Frances eventually falling hard for actor Nick. Set to Bridgers’ sweet crooning, the trailer shows a classic coming-of-age story that questions the definition of a relationship and the moral ambiguity of right and wrong.

Lenny Abrahamson, who directed Normal People, is returning for another round with Rooney, as is screenwriter Alice Birch. Abrahamson told The Hollywood Reporter that the two shows are definitely similar in ways. “The moods of the two shows definitely overlap in places, but Conversations is a little bit messier than Normal People,” Abrahamson said. “The relationships are messier, and there are more of them.”

The series will premiere on Hulu on May 15th. Check out the full trailer and listen to Bridgers’ new song, “Sidelines,” below.