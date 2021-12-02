Dakota Johnson Gave Olivia Colman a Mysterious DIY Tattoo

Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson look anything but happy in the trailer for The Lost Daughter, the upcoming adaptation of a 2006 Elena Ferrante novel that marks Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut. On the press tour, on the other hand, the pair appears to be having a ball. “The thing is, people are not behaving normally,” Johnson said of post-vaccine life in a new interview with Town & Country. “If you go to a party, you fucking rage.”

The costars did just that following the film’s screening at the New York Film Festival in October, heading to the Soho restaurant Altro Paradiso for what was apparently one of many dance parties the cast and crew have enjoyed. (The DJ accepted a playlist from Colman and costar Peter Saarsgard, which Johnson described as “a lot of Talking Heads, the Cranberries.”) But the night was just beginning: Colman and Johnson kept the party going at their hotel, where Johnson ended giving Colman her very first tattoo.

“Maybe it was me being completely seduced by this gorgeous person and wanting her to think I was cool,” Colman said. “Or maybe it was my midlife crisis.” In any case, the 47-year-old actor gave Johnson the go-ahead to employ her stick-and-poke kit. (The typically DIY method involves, well, sticking and poking a threaded needle dipped in ink, but Johnson came prepared with a kit.)

Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson at the Venice Film Festival screening of The Lost Daughter on September 3, 2021. Photo by Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images

As for what exactly Johnson inked onto her costar’s flesh, that remains to be seen. If they went with matching ones, though, the pair had plenty of options: Johnson has at least a dozen tats, including the words “look at the moon,” a withering sunflower to represent climate change, and a motif on her butt that Page Six reports is “as yet unseen.”