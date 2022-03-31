We know, you’re tired of hearing about the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars after days of chatter about absolutely nothing else. At this point, everyone and there mother has given their opinion on the matter, and is there really anything left to say at this point as we wait for the Academy to complete their disciplinary proceedings? Despite the exhaustion of the topic, though, celebrities are still getting asked their thoughts on the situation, and Daniel Radcliffe just gave the only acceptable answer.

While promoting his new movie The Lost City on Good Morning Britain Thursday morning, the actor shut down a request for his thoughts on The Slap. “I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it,” he said, according to Variety.

Thank you, Daniel! Let everyone take note on how to perfectly handle this situation. Everyone else who has commented, no matter where they fall on the Rock v. Smith spectrum has been pretty much eviscerated on Twitter, so it was definitely smart to plead the fifth on this one. There are truly no winners here.

Radcliffe did, however, speak on what it’s like to be in an awards show audience when a host or presenter is making jokes about you, something he had to get used to at a young age. “When you’re going on stuff as a kid, you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke,” he recalled. “So you sort of have a mode of just being like ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.’”

As for those actually involved in the incident, they have been slowly speaking out publicly, starting with Smith, who shared a sort of apology on Instagram earlier this week. That was then followed by Jada Pinkett Smith who posted a message calling for “a season of healing,” a vague note assumed to be in response to The Slap. Rock even spoke out for the first time since Sunday during a stand up show in Boston on Wednesday night. “I’m still kind of processing what happened,” he said, explaining why he wouldn’t be speaking about it at that particular show. “So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.” Until then, maybe we hold off on anyone else sharing opinions.