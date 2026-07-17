PinkPantheress to Make Feature Film Debut Opposite Matt Damon

First Billie Eilish, now PinkPantheress—it’s the summer of Gen Z pop stars making their film debuts. While Eilish’s starring role in an adaptation of Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar is confirmed, PinkPantheress (aka Victoria Walker) will play an as-yet-undefined character in the next film from Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once directors the Daniels. Here’s everything we know about the film so far:

The secret film is still untitled.

Filmmaking partners Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as the Daniels, have been working together since their days directing Grammy-nominated music videos for early 2010s hits like “Turn Down For What.” They struck it big with 2022’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, which became A24’s then-highest-grossing film and earned the duo the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Director, and Original Screenplay.

This film is their hotly-anticipated follow-up feature—and as of now, the super secret project has no title, and plot details are strictly under wraps.

But it does have a star-studded cast.

What we do know is that the film already boasts a stellar (and growing) cast. In addition to PinkPantheress, confirmed cast members include Matt Damon, Sandra Oh (reuniting with the Daniels once more), Charles Melton, Sean Kaufman, Silvia Dionicio, Jackson Kelly, Kerrice Brooks, Thalia Dudek, and Michael Gandolfini, Deadline reports.

In addition to making her silver-screen debut, PinkPantheress has been busy promoting her most recent album, Fancy That, and its remix version, Fancy Some More?, both of which were released in 2025. This year, the two-time Grammy-nominee became the youngest artist and the first woman ever to win the Brit Award for British Producer of the Year—and, perhaps more relevant to her burgeoning acting career, made a surprise appearance as a contestant on an episode of the iconic British game show The Weakest Link (she was voted out in the sixth round).

There’s also a rumored release date.

Industry chatter puts the theatrical release date at November 2027—but stay tuned for updates, and until then, stream “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2.”