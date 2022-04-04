Donatella Versace is having quite the night. Not only did she dress two of the biggest stars, Dua Lipa and Doja Cat, at the 2022 Grammys—turning one of them into her clone, we might add—but she actually took the stage during the show, not to sing, but to do what she does best, design.

When Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion met on stage to present the award for Best New Artist—an honor they are both very familiar with—they found they were wearing the same dress. Both Lipa and Megan stepped out in Versace designs, black sleeveless wrap dresses with a gold safety pin detail down the side and leggings to match. “I’m going to have a talk with Donatella,” Lipa says, and right on cue, Versace takes the stage. In one swoop, the designer transforms the dresses, taking the skirt off Lipa’s to make it a mini and making the already high slit on Megan’s even higher. “Now, these are my girls,” Versace says before walking off the stage.

The who wore it better moment is a direct reference to a similar one from the 1998 Video Music Awards, when Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston took the stage in the same Vera Wang dress. Instead of Wang swooping in to remedy the situation, though, Carey and Houston redesigned their looks themselves before presenting the award for Best Male Video.

At the time of their bit, Houston and Carey were in the middle of a reported feud. The moment acted as a way to prove there was no rivalry between them, a fact they further demonstrated by releasing “What You Believe” together just a month later. Being known friends and collaborators, Lipa and Megan’s bit didn’t have the same goal of squashing feud rumors, but to promote their new song, support the Best New Artist, and celebrate their friend, Versace.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images