There was never any doubt that Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion would come through with their own brands of style and glamour in the music video for “Sweetest Pie” when it hit the internet at midnight. In fact, as the words “concept by Megan Thee Stallion” hint in the very first second,” you’d be hard pressed to find any aspect of the video in which the pair doesn’t disappoint. It begins with two men stumbling upon a spider-shaped vessel in a verdant forest, which is flanked by more than a dozen pairs of naked legs that part to reveal the stars. They’re at the ready in the first of many standout ensembles to come: more Breakfast at Tiffany’s glamour for Megan—albeit in latex—and Daniel Roseberry’s latest otherworldly Schiaparelli moment for Dua, whose couture ensemble features devilish antlers that stretch way past her matching fascinator. Their blood-red lips—not to mention the spider embedded in Dua’s cheek—are spot-on for the refrain: “I might just give you a bite of your sweetest pie.” Take a closer at the best of what comes next, here.