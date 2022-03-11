There was never any doubt that Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion would come through with their own brands of style and glamour in the music video for “Sweetest Pie” when it hit the internet at midnight. In fact, as the words “concept by Megan Thee Stallion” hint in the very first second,” you’d be hard pressed to find any aspect of the video in which the pair doesn’t disappoint. It begins with two men stumbling upon a spider-shaped vessel in a verdant forest, which is flanked by more than a dozen pairs of naked legs that part to reveal the stars. They’re at the ready in the first of many standout ensembles to come: more Breakfast at Tiffany’s glamour for Megan—albeit in latex—and Daniel Roseberry’s latest otherworldly Schiaparelli moment for Dua, whose couture ensemble features devilish antlers that stretch way past her matching fascinator. Their blood-red lips—not to mention the spider embedded in Dua’s cheek—are spot-on for the refrain: “I might just give you a bite of your sweetest pie.” Take a closer at the best of what comes next, here.

Courtesy of YouTube Megan starts out matching Dua lip-wise, but her tongue soon reveals that hers are actually painted black.

Courtesy of YouTube Deeper inside the spider’s innards, the two wayward travelers are delighted to find a feast of sweets—at least until Megan and Dua interrupt. Megan appears in a mint-green bustier and over-the-knee boots that are both dripping in pearls.

Courtesy of YouTube So many pearls, in fact, that it takes a second to notice that her silvery beehive is topped off with sprinkles as if it were a cone of soft serve.

Courtesy of YouTube Meanwhile, Dua swaps out her beloved Moon Boots for a pair of crocodile-leather platforms that also stretch over her knees.

Courtesy of YouTube Next up, Megan delivers the solo moment we’d been waiting for, wearing what’s essentially a gold bra held together with straps of gold and green jewels.

Courtesy of YouTube Turns out the back is just a nude thong, allowing her to pay homage to the Raymond Douillet painting The Nights of the Full Moon.

Courtesy of YouTube Dua returns looking spider-y as ever, thanks to the standout sculptural ensemble that closed out the Trinidadian, London-based designer Maximilian Davis’s spring 2022 runway show.

Courtesy of YouTube She softens the look with a touch of glittery pink eye shadow, paired with metallic nails that hark back to her Schiaparelli look. (Oh, and she also extracts a piece of pie from spot where the spider was on her cheek.)

Courtesy of YouTube Dua’s next look—a paneled Mugler mini dress—is one we wouldn’t be surprised to see casually show up in one of her day-to-day Instagrams.

Courtesy of YouTube She tops it off with a classic cat eye and a statement necklace from Lanvin.

Courtesy of YouTube Outside the spider’s innards, Megan takes things up a notch. We see them for just barely a second, but yep, those are bones in her hair.

Courtesy of YouTube ...and spines on her characteristically over-the-top nails.

Courtesy of YouTube Not to mention a whole bedazzled spine stretching the length of her real one.

Courtesy of YouTube Of course the middle fingers that emerge from Megan’s eyes when the dudes try to burn them at the stake also have A+ nails.

Courtesy of YouTube Dua celebrates their triumph in sheer Rick Owens, while Megan goes with more metallics and silvery eye shadow to match.

Courtesy of YouTube Last but not least, Megan closes out the video in a set of nails threatening enough to keep that serpent exactly where she wants it.