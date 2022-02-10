Over the past three or so years, as Megan Thee Stallion’s star has continued to rise, seemingly so too has her interest in fashion. While in the early days of the Stallion revolution, Megan favored standards like a velour track suits or cut-off jean shorts, she has moved her attention to brands, both up-and-coming and established, to create a wardrobe fit for a queen of rap. While simultaneously sticking to her style ethos, the rapper has managed to integrate more high fashion brands into her rotation, even those that don’t seem to be in her wheelhouse at all, like Chanel. But Megan just proved she can make anything her own with her most recent look made up almost exclusively of the French brand.

On Thursday morning, the rapper shared a series of photos on her Instagram. “Good morning hotties. Have a good ass day,” she captioned the post. In the pics, Megan is wearing a knit t-shirt mini dress from Chanel’s resort 2022 collection. If Megan wanted to pull from this collection specifically, it makes sense this would be her choice, considering her propensity for baring skin. The original styling of the look is also very Megan—fishnets, a much-loved accessory by the rapper and a Chanel garter belt complete with a little quilted coin person attached. Megan made it even more her own with a diamond choker and bracelets to match, and blue and purple tinsel in her hair.

Megan has been stepping it up even more than usual lately. Over the past week she has worn a suit set from Schiaparelli, followed by a look comprised of a Rick Owens dress and Prada jacket. She has proven that, in the style space, she is absolutely one to watch as we wait to see what she’s going to wear next.