Dua Lipa Takes a Style Note from Kendall Jenner in Cutout Black Dress

Dua Lipa may have ended last year with shrinking hemlines, but she’s starting 2022 off in a full-length dress, though, to be clear, there’s nothing conservative about the singer’s latest look. This is Dua Lipa we’re talking about. On Thursday, Lipa shared a set of images on Instagram, showing off a black cutout dress from Christopher Esber RE22, and revealing the unlikely occasion where she wore it.

In the carousel of images, Lipa posed in the ensemble, which features oval cutouts on top of the breasts and down the stomach. The skin baring seems to continue around the dress, where there is another cutout on her lower back. The piece, as a whole, is actually fairly reminiscent of the Mônot dress Kendall Jenner wore to her friend’s wedding back in November. Lipa’s is slightly less revealing than Kendall’s, which is fitting considering where she wore the look.

“Not so baby brothers bday dinner,” she captioned her post, which also showed off the martini she sipped at the festivities, as well as the silver Balenciaga Hourglass bag she carried. While the dress does feature an immense amount of cutouts, it is considerably less revealing than looks we have seen her in previously, a good choice when passing the attention off to your little brother for the night.