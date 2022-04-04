Just yesterday, Dua Lipa was showing off her classic raven hair on Instagram, taking a moment to relax after finishing up the North America leg of her Future Nostalgia tour. Just 24 hours later, though, and the pop star stepped on to the 2022 Grammys red carpet completely blonde, majorly channeling her friend, Donatella Versace, in a vintage dress from the designer’s brand.

The singer arrived to the award show red carpet on Sunday, her platinum head popping out of the car first. But the drastic color change was hardly the most eye-catching part of her look. For the big night, Lipa opted to wear a dress from Gianni Versace’s Fall 1992 ready-to-wear collection, originally modeled by Chrissy Turlington. The classic Versace bondage piece features an abundance of straps crisscrossing the singer’s chest and bodice on top of a sheer corset, with a black column skirt reaching the floor. In case it wasn’t already obvious that Lipa was wearing the Italian designer, she really amped up the branding by layering multiple chunky gold chain necklaces with the Medusa emblem around her neck and on her wrist.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The result has Lipa looking like Donatella stepped back in time to 1993, when the designer wore a similarly bondage-inspired dress from the same collection to the Vogue 100th Anniversary party with her brother. Lipa’s choice to wear Versace for the evening isn’t too shocking, as the singer usually taps the Italian brand for her big events. Just last year, the singer wore a shimmering pink, butterfly-adorned Versace dress to the Grammys, though she clearly decided to edge it up a bit this time around, and throw it back to what may be the brand’s most heavily-referenced and iconic era.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images