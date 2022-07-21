Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film, Don’t Worry Darling, already has a lot of hype, namely thanks to the fact that its leading man, Harry Styles, is a world famous pop star selling out residencies at Madison Square Garden who also just so happens to be dating Wilde. There’s also the rest of the all-star cast (including Wilde herself), the Truman Show-esque plot, and now, its Venice International Film Festival debut. In conjunction with the news that Darling will premiere later this summer at the festival (along with Styles’ other film My Policeman), Warner Bros. released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming movie, a dramatic, three-minute adventure that will likely only increase said hype.

We enter the world of Darling as Jack and Alice (portrayed by Styles and Florence Pugh) move into their new home in the suburban neighborhood known as Victory, a project from the mind of the likely sinister Frank, portrayed by Chris Pine. Everything is perfect in Victory, and Jack and Alice are very much in love. But as Jack gets more involved with the Victory Project at work, leaving Alice at home to explore her surroundings, it’s clear the suburban community is not what it seems. Thus begins a montage of unsettling shots—Frank standing by as Jack and Alice make love, nightmare shots of synchronized dancers, and a slowly suffocating housewife.

The more Jack drinks the Victory Kool-Aid, the more Alice seems to lose her mind and when Alice seeks help with the Victory doctor, he’s quick to suggest the ‘50s restless housewife cure-all of pills. “They’re lying about everything,” Alice says, though the specifics about who exactly is lying and what they’re lying about remain mostly unclear. With the doctor’s suggestion to “Keep calm and carry on,” the trailer hits a peak of car chases, sex, and blood. Jack and Alice’s perfect relationship is no more, and Alice now seems set on exposing Victory, though Frank isn’t concerned. “I’ve been waiting for someone like you. Someone to challenge me,” he says, upping the creepy factor with the addition of “like a good girl.”

Alongside Styles, Pugh, Pine, and Wilde, Darling stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Kate Berlant, Sydney Chandler, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, and Ari’el Stachel. It will hit theaters nationwide on September 23rd, following its debut at Venice.