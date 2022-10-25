Drake Was Giving Away Chanel Bags At His 36th Birthday Party

Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in Miami and people who showed up were the ones to get presents. The event was held Monday night at the Miami hotspot Sexy Fish, though they changed the club’s name to “Sexy Gyal” in his honor for the night. And the huge crowd were awarded prizes through a raffle, according to TMZ.

Winners took home $5k in gift cards, $10k in cash, Chanel bags, and “even a Rolex” which doesn’t sound too shocking based on what else is on the list. Attendees included DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Chaney Jones, and Love Island stars Emily Salch and Genevieve Shawcross. Lil Yachty also seemed to be there, because the rapper shared a photo of the “Drake Bucks” circulating at the event on his Instagram story.

Lil Yachty

The fake currency featured Drake’s face at the center and was supposedly worth $500 a piece. If only it were legal tender, but maybe the rapper himself will honor it.

Before getting to his adult celebrations, Drake had a family moment with his five-year-old son, Adonis Graham, who sang him “Happy Birthday” in an adorable message recorded by his mom Sophie Brussaux that Drake then shared on his Instagram stories.

“Happy birthday, Daddy,” Adonis tells his pop before singing to him. Drake confirmed that he had a son a few years ago in his album Scorpion, and it was apparently a huge relief.

“It was great for me. It was great to just share that with the world,” Drake said in 2020 on an episode of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio. “I just felt like, it wasn’t even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and was like, ‘You know what? This is just something that I want to do.’”

He added, “I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket... I just wanted to free myself of that.”