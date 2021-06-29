Dua Lipa has been dating Anwar Hadid since mid-2019, but it’s only recently that she’s begun to open up about their relationship. Despite living on two different continents, before the pandemic, the couple had never spent more than two weeks apart. Many of their reunions take place at the Hadid family’s idyllic farm, as Lipa described one of the first times she opened up.(“Wake up around 9:00, 9:30, shower, get dressed, have a bit of breakfast,” Lipa told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “Take the dog out on a really nice long walk, maybe do some yoga, make some lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals.”)

It turns out the photos Lipa has Instagrammed of their reunions have to go through a mini approval process. The singer and new face of Versace makes sure to run any photos Hadid by the model (and younger brother of Bella and Gigi) first. “I always like to ask if he likes a picture before I post it,” Lipa said in a new interview with Vanity Fair,” in which she described Hadid, who is half Dutch, as “quite European in some senses.”

Hadid doesn’t always observe the same practice, but Lipa doesn’t mind—even when it comes to the photos she finds less than flattering. “I also think sometimes it’s sweet that he really likes kind of ugly pictures of me,” she said. “And I look at him, I’m like, ‘Really?’ And he’s like, ‘I love it.’ And then I let him post it, although I hate it.”

Like Lipa, Hadid prefers to keep things private. In fact, he only posts photos of his partner occasionally. Lipa, on the other hand, is growing increasingly casual about opening up about their relationship. And Bella, for one, approves. “My favorite love,” she commented on Lipa’s recent post celebrating Hadid’s 22nd birthday.