Is Dua Lipa Dating “Dua Lipa” Rapper Jack Harlow?

Dua Lipa has been in the public eye for awhile, and she’s been a top tier pop girl pretty much since 2020, but now she has officially reached the pinnacle of stardom—the point when tabloids report you’re dating every person you come into contact with. First, it was Trevor Noah, and now, rumor mill is whispering about Lipa’s relationship with Jack Harlow. Is it true? Who knows, but at least there is some precedent with this one.

Lipa, 27, and Harlow, 24, actually met recently at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch earlier this month. While there, the duo took many photos together and seemed to chat for awhile. According to Page Six, Lipa is “quite smitten” with Harlow and the two have been in “constant communication” since their meetup.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Fans of Harlow know the rapper has been interested in Lipa for quite awhile. In fact, there’s a song on his debut album titled, “Dua Lipa,” which features the lyric, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

Ahead of the album release earlier this year, Harlow Facetimed Lipa to get her blessing. “I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel creeped out,” he told the Breakfast Club back in May. Harlow said if she wasn’t into it, he wouldn’t have released the track. According to Harlow, her response was kind of awkward, and she was “thrown off,” but she “let it go,” so he took that as an OK.

At the time, Harlow said he “admire[d] her,” and it seems like things haven’t changed. According to a source, Harlow “was very interested in [Lipa], and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” Apparently, he even flew to New York last week to see her after her performance at Z100 Jingle Ball. According to “Page Six spies” they were spotted arriving at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District a day later.

These days, its Harlow, but back in September, the rumors were around Lipa and Trevor Noah after the pair was spotted out in the city together. Most likely, they were just hanging out after recording an episode for Lipa’s podcast, At Your Service. According to a source, “they haven’t spoken since.” Well, maybe if Noah wants to get the singer’s attention again, he should try writing a song about her.