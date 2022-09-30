Dua Lipa may just have a new man in her life. The singer was spotted getting close with late night host Trevor Noah on Wednesday night, immediately sparking dating rumors between the pair. Lipa and Noah were seen out to dinner at Jamaican spot Miss Lily’s in the East Village. Before they parted, photos from the Daily Mail show the two embracing in a hug and what looks to be a kiss on the cheek from Noah.

According to sources, “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces.”

Lipa wore a black leather jacket with for the evening out, as well as oversized jeans, a KNWLS snakeskin shoulder bag and see-through, crystal embellished Gucci sling backs. Noah also kept things fairly casual in a military-style jacket and black jeans.

Lipa spotted earlier that day in the city. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The possible date comes a little less than a year after Lipa ended things with model Anwar Hadid. Lipa and Hadid were together for almost two years before they broke up in December 2021. Noah, meanwhile, was previously linked to Minka Kelly, though the pair ended things in May 2022 after being on-and-off for about two years.

But a rumored new girlfriend isn’t the only thing going on in Noah’s life at the moment. It was also announced on Thursday that the comedian will soon be ending his run on The Daily Show. Noah took over the Comedy Central gig from Jon Stewart in 2015, and was a surprising replacement pick for many at the time given he was generally unknown among American audiences. Over the past seven years, though, he has solidified his spot on the late night circuit.

During a taping of the show on Thursday, Noah announced the news. “After seven years, my time is up,” he said. “But in the most beautiful way.” He explained that, after spending two years indoors, when he finally got back on the road, he realized he’d missed it. “There’s another part of my life I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss being everywhere, doing everything.”

According to Comedy Central, they’ve been working with Noah “for a long time to figure out how he can maintain the demanding schedule,” but it seems like it just didn’t work out. As of now, there’s “no timetable for his departure,” and while they’re “excited for the next chapter” of the show, there has been no news on who will replace Noah as host.

All of this means it’s a thrilling time for Noah. A new gig could be on the horizon, as well as a new woman in his life. He must be “Levitating” with excitement.