Dua Lipa seems to be enjoying her swinging single lifestyle. Perhaps because it’s the first time she has ever really experienced it, as she recently admitted. The charts topper told fellow pop star Charli XCX in an interview on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service that this past year on her own has been eye-opening.

“For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time,” she explained. “It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”

It sounds like Lipa had been a bit of a serial monogamist, because she continued to point out that she “never really had the opportunity” to really just be alone. This summer, she appeared to be having a ball with herself, posting gorgeous photos next to what seemed like every body of water in Europe. She even penned an ode to dinning alone in her newsletter, Service95, earlier this year.

Lipa ended her last serious relationship with model Anwar Hadid in December of 2021. The former couple were together for about two years before parting ways.

“But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down — I think it's [a] Leo thing — it makes a big difference,” she admitted in the interview.

Lipa was recently photographed out on what looked like a dinner date with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. In paparazzi photos, they appear to hug and kiss while walking home. Though a source told People that they're “just friends” right after the photos were released. Dua Lipa might still have a bit more time to enjoy her solitude.