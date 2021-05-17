BEHIND THE SCENES

Emily in Paris Season 2: All of the Wild Outfits We’ve Seen So Far

Lily Collins in Emily in Paris
Courtesy of Netflix

It came as something of a shock when Lily Collins and the rest of the cast and crew of Emily in Paris—Netflix’s top comedy series of 2020—began shooting season 2 not in the titular city, but the seaside Mediterranean village of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. (That’s 430 miles, or about a 10-hour drive, from France’s capital.) But the photos the paparazzi have captured over the few weeks that production has been underway suggest Emily herself hasn’t changed too much—especially now that she’s returned to Paris. As of this week, Emily is back to peacocking, most recently with a kelly green cape. Stay up to date on what other looks she’s delivering, here.

Photo by Pierre Suu/GC via Getty Images

Lily Collins on the set of Emily in Paris season 2 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, May 4, 2021.

Lily Collins on the set of Emily in Paris season 2 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, May 4, 2021.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu on the set of Emily in Paris season 2 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, May 4, 2021.

Lily Collins on the set of Emily in Paris season 2 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, May 4, 2021.

Lily Collins on the set of Emily in Paris season 2 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, May 4, 2021.

Lily Collins on the set of Emily in Paris season 2 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, May 4, 2021.

Lily Collins on the set of Emily in Paris season 2 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, May 4, 2021.

Lily Collins on the set of Emily in Paris season 2 in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, May 4, 2021.