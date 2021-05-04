Say what you want about Netflix’s Emily in Paris, but you can’t argue with the fact that it was definitely a show about a girl named Emily in the French capital of Paris. A perfect 10 out of 10 when it comes to truth in advertising. However, it seems that for the show’s second season, Emily will be venturing out of the city’s 20 arrondissements into decidedly non-Parisian parts of France. Quel scandale!

Filming for the second season of the Darren Star-created show officially began yesterday, but star Lily Collins wasn’t spotted anywhere near Paris. Instead, she arrived 428 miles (or 690 kilometers, as the French would say) down in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, which is in the French Riviera region. That’s about as far as Raleigh, North Carolina is from New York City, for perspective. According to TV Line, production on season two will also eventually make its way to Saint Tropez a bit down the coast as well.

The show was Netflix’s most-watched comedy series of 2020. As Star noted in a release announcing the second season, premiering in the middle of a pandemic likely helped its popularity. “The timing of the series release was fortuitous for us as everyone around the world was able to become armchair travelers and live vicariously through our cast,” said the producer.

Though, filming another season while the pandemic continues likely created some issues, especially for an American-produced show filming abroad. Filming for season two had already been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, and television and film production has generally continued on with extra precautions since May 2020.

From a character perspective, we assume it’s only natural for Emily to want to check out the rest of France while she’s there. From a production perspective, we assume filming in the warmer region of the South of France first would make for more comfortable, COVID-safe outdoor shoots. (Could you even imagine how Twitter would react if the set of Emily in Paris became a super-spreader event?)

Though, fear not, because Emily will eventually make her way back to Paris to deal with her ongoing feeling for that otherwise entangled hot French chef Gabriel.

“I think it would be a little early for Emily to lock something in,” Lily Collins told Deadline earlier this year. “I think she’s still exploring the prospects. Honestly, I think Emily doesn’t even know [what will happen], and that’s the beauty of the way that they write the show. She has yet to find all the qualities she maybe is looking for. But that being said, there is that connection with Gabriel, but now she has Camille in that love triangle, so I think there’s still experiences to be had, adventure to be had and she’s still finding herself.”