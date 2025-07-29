Emma Stone has stepped back into the music video world, but don’t expect bejeweled body suits or TRL-esque choreography. She’s teamed up with her frequent collaborators Yorgos Lanthimos and Jerskin Fendrix for an ethereal, surrealist short for the latter’s new song, “Beth’s Farm.” Lanthimos previously directed Stone in Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness, and the forthcoming Bugonia, while Fendrix wrote the score for all three projects.

The visual begins with the British-born Fendrix exploring what appears to be his childhood home and farm. Stone soon makes a grand entrance by falling from a tree while wearing black rain boots, a burgundy barn jacket, and a tousled pixie cut. She and Fendrix go about their business on the farm, lugging bales of hay, tending to horses and cows, and mirroring each other’s actions from time to time. At one point, Stone appears dead on a small road, and then is seen seconds later driving a tractor.

At the end, the duo set flame to a pile of items—including a piano, fingernail clippings, and random house furniture—and danced around the bonfire wildly before bringing all of the subsequent ash to a barn. The six-minute visual concludes with a pile of soil, a common sight throughout the video, growing on top of a small bed.

Yorgos Lanthimos

Stone, Lanthimos, and Fendrix first joined forces in 2023 for Poor Things, a twisted Frankenstein-esque tale based on Alasdair Grey’s novel of the same name. The project earned the trio a slew of recognition, including an Ivor Novello award for Fendrix, who wrote the film’s score, and a Best Actress Oscar for Stone. Not long after, they reteamed for Kinds of Kindness and again on Bugonia, a dark sci-fi comedy set to be released this fall.

Stone and Lanthimos have a long-standing creative partnership, having also collaborated on The Favourite and a short film called Bleat. “Beth’s Farm” is the lead single from Fendrix’s sophomore album Once Upon A Time. . . In Shropshire, which he is set to release on October 10.

“It was lovely to team up again with Emma and a number of people that we have been working with for quite a while to contribute a bit of film narrative to what I think is a remarkable second personal album by our very important artistic collaborator and friend, Jerskin Fendrix,” Lanthimos said in a statement.