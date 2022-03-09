If you were watching Dune and thought, “this story needs more influence from Louisa May Alcott,” the following news is for you. Little Women star Florence Pugh is in talks to join her former costar Timothée Chalamet in Dune: Part 2, meaning Laurie and Amy’s story may not be over, it’s just getting transported to the desert planet of Arrakis.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Pugh is being considered for the role of Princess Irulan Corrino, Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV’s oldest daughter, who gets romantically involved with Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. As of now, the casting hasn’t been confirmed as the script is reportedly still being written, and Pugh is waiting to see the draft. There is also the issue of scheduling, as the actress is reportedly in the running to star as Madonna in the singer’s upcoming biopic. If she gets past the bootcamp and the other eligible actresses vying for the role, that movie could potentially get in the way of the Dune opportunity.

In addition to casting the princess, Dune is also looking for actors to fill the role of the Emperor, as well as Feyd-Rautha, described as “the cunning nephew of the baron who heads House Harkonnen.” The recipients of these roles will join the already star-studded cast, which includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin.

Even if the job does go to Pugh, however, it’s unclear of how much we will see of her in the actual movie. It’s hard to forget how Dune promoted Zendaya’s role in the first film, only to include her on screen for just seven minutes. But, as the second movie continues to explore Frank Herbert’s epic world, there will likely be more time for the leading ladies.