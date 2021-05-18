Florence Pugh Makes Her Singing Debut On Brother's New Song

Florence Pugh is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses, but who knew that she has the voice of an angel? We should’ve known that she can sing when Pugh revealed that her go-to karaoke song is “My Heart Will Go On” — an ambitious undertaking for one’s vocal cords if your last name doesn’t rhyme with neon — and now, she performed guest vocals on her brother Toby Sebastian’s newest song “Midnight.” You might also recognize Sebastian independently for his Game of Thrones role of Trystane Martell, the closest thing Westeros’s had to a Romeo. Yes, it’s a talented family.

It’s a sweet, singer-songwriter jam with minimal instrumentation; the acoustic guitar allows Sebastian’s voice to harmonize with Pugh’s, and listeners can still hear the signature rugged quality of her voice. “Her voice is so different to mine, she has such an interesting tone and so much depth,” Sebastian told the BBC. “I can't imagine the song without Flo's voice on it now.”

The entire track was a family affair. She was visiting her immediate family in Oxford, when their mother suggested that Pugh make a guest appearance. “I hadn't seen her for a long time because of Covid and it was just amazing to all be together,” said Sebastian. “My mum asked 'have you played her the song? Don't you fancy some backing vocals from your sister?' Although I hadn't even thought about it, something about it felt right, totally in the moment and organic....I actually have a song planned with my youngest sister Rafaela too, who also writes some great songs. Maybe one day we'll do a whole family ensemble!”

Recording the vocals was such a breeze for Pugh, that she completed recording her vocals tracks in just an hour, said Sebastian. Is this the beginning of Pugh taking over our airwaves? We can only hope so — everything she does turns to gold, except in the case of Midsommar, which ultimately turned into a heap of flowery flames. You can listen to “Midnight” below.