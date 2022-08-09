Musical artist Frank Ocean has given fans something he thinks they’ll love that isn’t a new album. On Saturday, his jewelry line, Homer, released what is commonly known as a cock ring that is selling for a very reasonable $25,570 to interested buyers who submit their name and email. A photo on the luxury jewelry brand’s website shows a geometric art deco style piece crusted with some very sexy diamonds.

The ring is officially called “XXXL H-Bone Ring with Stones” and it is no assembly-line piece. According to the description, the ring “is hand made of 18 karat yellow gold with an array of channel set princess-cut diamonds and layers that express a pixelated bone or an H-motif, finished with a high polish.”

The company also published a photo of the ring in action, though almost all of it is pixelated out to comply with Instagram’s rules around modesty. The image shows a man wearing the ring on his member while covered in shower suds, so it is presumably water-safe. That must mean it’s easy to clean, which is a great feature for a sex toy.

The new piece was officially released on August 6, which coincides with Homer’s one year anniversary. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate, but as Insider points out, a lot of celebrities have recently gotten into the sex toy game. Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Demi Lovato, Lily Allen, and Kandi Burruss have all released toys or accessories in recent years.

In fact, Allen’s vibrator collaboration with Womanizer is extremely popular. Johnson is the co-creative director for the sexual-wellness brand Maude and often mentions the brand’s products in interviews. As 50 Shades of Gray’s Anastasia, Johnson’s project is excellent synergy. And so is Ocean’s — he seems like someone who would would only wear solid gold for special occasions.