George and Amal Clooney Have Never Argued, Allegedly

George and Amal Clooney are still in the “honeymoon stage,” ten years after tying the knot. In a new interview on CBS Mornings, George claimed that he and Amal have never argued throughout the course of their decade-long marriage. We’ll take your word for it, George.

“I remember we were here with you once before, and I remember we said we’d never had an argument,” the actor told CBS co-host Gayle King. “We still haven’t,” he said, adding, “We’re trying to find something to fight about.”

The Good Night, and Good Luck actor went on to praise his wife, whom he married in Venice, Italy in 2014. The couple shares two children, twins Ella and Alexander Clooney, 7. “I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman,” he noted. “I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t think I’m the luckiest man in the world. So it’s great.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The Clooneys have spoken at length about their zero-argument marriage in the past, however unlikely it seems in practice. In 2022, George and King discussed his “easy” marriage to Amal, saying their partnership was “the easiest thing in our lives by far. We've never had an argument.”

King, naturally, was shocked by the assertion. But the couple remained steadfast that they never had a point of contention. “It's maddening to some of our friends,” Amal added. “I have a cousin, actually, every time we see him he's like, his first question is, 'So have you had an argument yet?' before he says hello.”

As for how the couple avoids conflict? Amal chalked it up to fate. “It’s 99 percent luck just to meet the right person,” she said, adding that they aim not to be “cynical” or “guarded” with each other. Largely, marriage experts agree that having disagreements from time to time is a sign of a healthy marriage. Though, by the looks of it, George and Amal have this whole zero-argument thing worked out.