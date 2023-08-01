It seems that Gigi Hadid is enjoying the calm before the fashion month storm (which kicks off later this month) with a very special someone. On Monday, the 28-year-old model took to Instagram to share snaps of she and her daughter Khai engaging in various summer activities. Photo dump, but make it motherly!

“Best of summer!” she captioned the post, with a series of emojis. Hadid and her two-year-old are seen in various slides picking blueberries, enjoying popsicles, and riding in a paddle boat (Khai, of course, wearing a rainbow tutu).

In one photo, Hadid is pictured tending to a pair of horses while wearing a summery maxi dress and Birkenstocks and is tending to her garden in another. Khai got in on the fun, too, with what appears to be candy-filled pancakes and bouquets of fresh flowers.

Hadid has long kept her daughter out of the public eye (and still does not show her face on social media) so the summertime post was a rare glimpse into her parenting role.

“To the paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media,” she wrote on Twitter in 2021. “Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”

Given the rare sighting of Khai, fans were quick to point out how grown up she looked—from her long hair to adorable fashion choices. Fellow mom and fashion girl, Kylie Jenner, commented on the post, “The life.”

And judging by the various horses and woodlands, it seems that they are at the Hadid’s Pennsylvania farmhouse. Gigi and Bella spent much of 2020 there and have used the locale as a place to avoid paparazzi and reset amidst their busy schedules.

Hadid shares Khai (which translates to “the chosen one” in Arabic) with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. “I think she's funny,” Malik said of his daughter in a recent interview. Like, she's a bit of a cheeky one. She likes to have a bit of a joke and stuff and laugh a lot. She's chill though, but she loves reading as well, which is something I think she definitely took from me. She just has an affinity for words, like she remembers everything.”