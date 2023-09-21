Before jetting off to Milan for Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid took time Wednesday to share a handful of adorable snaps from her daughter Khai’s third birthday celebration. While Hadid has largely kept her daughter off social media, she shared a few moments with Khai’s face obscured as well as a look at the festivities (which, per the model, lasted an entire week).

Hadid first showed off Khai’s birthday breakfast—naturally, strawberries, unicorn pancakes, a slice of rainbow cake, and three candles. She then proffered a peak at a Frozen-themed tiered cake and cupcakes from Carlos Bakery (yes, the Cake Boss, which is one of Hadid’s TV obsessions). After showcasing this year’s festivities, the model then added in some photos from years past.

“Have been celebrating our three yr old this week,” Hadid wrote. “Just so honored to get to be her mama, to get to see life through her !!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, spunkiest bestie !!!!!!!! Dream kid / love of my life.”

@gigihadid

In one, Hadid is cozied up next to her newborn and in others, playing outside and lounging seaside while building sandcastles. In addition to her love of rainbows, it also looks like Khai enjoys helping her mom prepare for her modeling duties—she was seen giving Hadid a multi-color pedicure which the star explained, “This is my pedicure going into Milan Fashion Week...”

@gigihadid

@gigihadid

Of course, the adorable snaps had stars and family flocking to the comments to wish Khai a Happy Birthday. Nina Dobrev, Kate Hudson, and Kylie Jenner all left notes as did Khai’s grandmother, Yolanda Hadid, who said that the toddler is the “Greatest gift of all.”

Before the post, it was reported that Hadid threw her daughter another birthday bash at an interactive slime museum in New York City (because, where else?) with guests including Anwar, Mohammed, and Bella Hadid as well as Blake Lively. And despite her busy schedule, Hadid has been adamant in carving out time for her daughter, who seems to enjoy mom’s model ways.

“We get ready together. She watches me do my thing,” Hadid told W. “She’ll brush her teeth with me, and now she’s wanting to put moisturizer on, which is so cute. She really makes me laugh. We crack up and dance all day and talk a lot. She’s almost 3, and she is a genius, if I do say so myself.”