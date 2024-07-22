Gisele Bündchen is celebrating her 44th birthday with those most special to her. Over the weekend, Gisele shared a look at her birthday festivities which included some rare photos with her 11-year-old mini-me Vivian and her twin sister Patricia.

“Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis,” Gisele captioned an Instagram post which featured several photos from her birthday weekend. The model continued, “Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes. Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead.”

Gisele and her daughter posed for a sunset photo on the beach where the model could be seen embracing her little one. Gisele wore white shorts and a gray top. It looks like she was spening time with Vivian, whose father is Tom Brady, earlier in the day.

Gisele also shared photos of her rarely-seen sister Patricia. The twins could be seen blowing out the candles of their respective birthday cakes and smiling for photos.

Gisele’s model pals quickly took to the comment section to share their well wishes for the twins. “Happy happy birthday you beautiful souls,” wrote Karlie Kloss. “Happy birthday sweetheart” Karen Elson said.

Gisele’s martial life and divorce from Tom Brady has been the talk of the town for the past few years. But when it comes to her immediate family, the model has kept things largely out of the public eye. She shares two children with the retired NFL player (Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14) and has a total of five sisters (Patricia, Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela, and Raquel).

“My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree,” Gisele told People in May 2023. “Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are.”

The model also described her relationship with Patricia, saying “We’re very close; as you know, we're twins! I know she's got my back like I got hers,” she added. Gisele added. “We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless.”