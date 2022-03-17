HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot had a bit of a bumpy start, but in the end, it managed to find the right mix of nostalgia, tea-sipping drama, and eye-catching styles and entice us enough to come back for another round. So, the “teens” of Gossip Girl have returned to the Met steps to film season two, which means the paparazzi are on the move to provide us with behind the scenes sneak peeks at the looks we can expect when the show goes back on air. Once again, the uniform code is being (mostly) ignored, the preppy accessories are out in full force, and the school bags of choice are pricy. While you wait to see more of TV’s favorite polygamous relationship, and questionable teacher behavior, stay up to date here on the inside scoop of Gossip Girl season two.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Whitney Peak on set in her version of the Constance Billard uniform, paired with Miu Miu boots.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Savannah Lee Smith’s Monet goes for a classic Upper East Side look in a blue and white tweed cardigan, blue beret, and turquoise Valentino knee-high boots.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jordan Alexander on set in a very collegiate look comprised of a Rhude bomber jacket, green Valentino Garavani knit Roman Stud bag, and a pair of thigh-high suede heels.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Thomas Doherty sits on the Met steps in a Junya Watanabe sweater blazer and a pair of green Alexander McQueen high-tops.