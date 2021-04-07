All The Best Looks From the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot We've Seen So Far

Take one look at the Gossip Girl reboot’s behind-the-scenes photos and two things will happen: You’ll forget about Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf and Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen, and dream of having as much (maskless) fun as the cast seemingly has IRL. Even though the show is months away from premiering, its up-and-coming stars have already begun catapulting to fame. It’s no surprise, then, that the paparazzi has been keeping a vigilant eye on the Upper East Side. (Their most memorable snaps so far took place on the steps of the Met.) The fashion extends far past tartan school uniforms, and offers rare insight into who exactly the characters are. Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) seem to be the boldest; they aren’t afraid to go pantsless, just barely covering up with oversized button-downs. The former is also fond of “It” bags like JW Anderson’s cap purse, whereas Zoya (Whitney Peak) favors social justice-related totes. Meanwhile, the photos offer teasers for the plot. Audrey and Aki (Evan Mock) seem to be an item, as do Zoya and Obie (Eli Brown). Stay up to date on who else is spotted, here.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images Emily Alyn Lind and Savannah Smith on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images Whitney Peak and Jordan Alexander on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images Thomas Doherty on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Megan Ferguson, Tavi Gevinson, and Adam Chanler Berat on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in Central Park in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images Savannah Smith on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, and Whitney Peak on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, April 2021.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer Griffin via Getty Images Jordan Alexander and Thomas Doherty on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images Evan Mock on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer Griffin via Getty Images Eli Brown, Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, and Evan Mock on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer Griffin via Getty Images Emily Alyn Lind on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by James Devaney via Getty Images Thomas Doherty and Evan Mock on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by Raymond Hall via Getty Images Jordan Alexander on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer Griffin via Getty Images Emily Alyn Lind and Evan Mock on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, March 2021.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC via Getty Images Thomas Doherty on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot on Fifth Avenue in New York City, December 2020.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC via Getty Images Tavi Gevinson and Adam Chanler-Berat on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, November 2020.

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images Whitney Peak and Emily Alyn Lind on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, November 2020

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images Whitney Peak on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, November 2020.

Photo by RCF/Mega/GC via Getty Images Emily Alyn Lind on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, November 2020.

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images Whitney Peak and Eli Brown on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, November 2020.

Photo by James Devaney/GC via Getty Images Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, and Zion Moreno on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in the Financial District of New York City, November 2020.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC via Getty Images Emily Alyn Lind and Evan Mock on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, November 2020.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC via Getty Images Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith, Jordan Alexander, Zion Moreno, and Thomas Doherty on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, November 2020.

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images Tavi Gevinson on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot in New York City, November 2020.

Photo by Gotham/GC via Getty Images Whitney Peak and Jordan Alexander on the set of the Gossip Girl reboot at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, November 2020.