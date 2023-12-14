Gwyneth Paltrow’s Hosting Tips, Straight From Her Goop Holiday Party

On December 11, Gwyneth Paltrow rang in the holidays with a party that was equal parts intimate, chic, and star-studded. The actress and Goop founder opened the doors of her home in Los Angeles for a soirée celebrating G. Label, her Goop brand’s apparel arm. Guests at the “tinsel and ‘tinis” celebration—including Molly Sims, Laura Harrier, Chelsea Handler, and Santigold—were all styled in G. Label ensembles of the moment. Martinis, signature cocktails, and a bourbon medley from Basil Hayden Whiskey were passed around—along with decadent mini steak frites and baked potatoes with caviar. (The towers of cheese gougéres were a lovely touch when it came to the food as well—a detail Paltrow herself tells W was part of the “Paris-meets-L.A. vibe” of the party.) Against Paltrow’s crackling fireplace and with a can’t-fail playlist of holiday music, the gathering had a warm, cozy, and joyful vibe that only the Goop head honcho could create. Below, the actress shares her top tips for hosting this season—and some behind-the-scenes details from her own party planning.