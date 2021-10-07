Goop is heading back to Netflix and this time, it’s all about sex. The streaming service has once again partnered with Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness industrial complex to bring the new show, Sex, Love & Goop, and from the looks of it, things are about to get very erotic.

In the trailer for the show, we see multiple couples meeting with Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop team for some televised sex therapy sessions. There’s a couple on the brink of divorce, a couple that isn’t confident in their bodies, and one woman who just really wants to have an organism. With the help of some exercises, lessons, and a whole lot of sex toys, the participants seem to go on a groundbreaking journey throughout the show’s six episodes.

This is GP’s second project with Netflix following her show The Goop Lab last year. While that series explored some of the more unconventional therapies and wellness practices promoted by Goop, Sex, Love & Goop is solely focused on sex. As for if there will be any jade egg or orgasm-scented candles featured in the show...It’s too early to say.

Sex, Love & Goop premieres on Netflix on October 21st.