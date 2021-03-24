Two lauded-performers-turned-lifestyle-media-titans, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kelly Clarkson, met this week on Clarkson’s hit daytime talk show. Despite both mastering the whole “second act in America” thing, the two come from very different spectrums of the culture. Paltrow is an Oscar winner who was practically born into show business and a product of an Upper West Side private school. Clarkson is an American Idol winner from small-town Texas who once worked as a telemarketer and cocktail waitress. One’s brand is pure aspiration—the other’s is all about relatability.

So, how would the two get on? Well, we certainly didn’t imagine it to be quite like this.

Clarkson asks Paltrow what her favorite songs are for when she’s feeling down. A simple enough softball of a query.

“Wet Ass Pussy,” replies Paltrow.

Clarkson then absolutely loses it for about a minute like she’s straight out of a certain viral TikTok.

We’re not sure why anyone would be quite so surprised Paltrow is a fan of “WAP.” This is a woman whose Goop brand recently sold a candle that bore the words “this smells like my vagina,” and popularized yoni eggs among yoga moms. The step-and-repeat for the premiere of her Netflix show The Goop Lab was literally, well, a celebration of all things WAP. The fact that Cardi and Megan didn’t call her up to be in the video is sort of a missed opportunity itself.

For better or worse, this does lead the way to a possible cover version of the song by Clarkson and Paltrow (do you need reminding of Paltrow’s stint on Glee?). That is, assuming Clarkson could get through all the lyrics with a straight face.