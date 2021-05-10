Much has been said about the inability of the average person to find Gwyneth Paltrow relatable. In fact, so much has been said about how she would rather “smoke crack” than eat spray cheese, or her weekly singular cigarette allowance, that it is no longer much of an interesting conversation to be had when it comes to the self-aware, media-savvy wellness mogul. However, when it comes to her early quarantine days, it would appear that she was going through it and coping in ways not unlike most of us.

Paltrow recently regaled SmartLess podcast with tales of her lockdown in Los Angeles last spring, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. She claims she went “totally off the rails” by making pasta and eating bread on a regular basis, and drinking alcohol seven nights a week. It is unclear whether or not she was referring to the nightly alcohol consumption or the regular carb feasting as “off the rails” but her later comments on the booze leave us to believe she likely was referring to the former.

“I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week?” she asked. “Like, that’s not healthy.”

The drink in question was actually a “Buster Paltrow,” a homemade whiskey concoction inspired by her late grandfather who loved whiskey sours. “It’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice,” Paltrow explained. “It’s just heaven. I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”

The actress also recently revealed on her Goop blog that she caught the coronavirus in February, leaving her with some brain fog and the need to detox from sugar and alcohol. Now, we still don’t know the details of which type of noodles Paltrow made, but if she’s anything like nearly everyone else on the East and West Coasts of America, we’d have to guess she tried out the shallot pasta at least once.