It has been four years since Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot, and the model is finally opening up about what it’s like when millions of people are against your extremely public relationship. Hailey spoke with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday where she theorized why so many people were mad about her marriage from the beginning, and clarified her relationship with Justin in the context of his ex, Selena Gomez.

The model and burgeoning beauty mogul understands why some maybe thought she was too young to marry Justin. She was just 21 at the time. “I think the timing was very rapid,” she admitted. “Now, being four years past that, looking back at it, I totally get it. I’m like ‘Yeah, that seemed really drastic and really crazy.’” When the pair initial got engaged, it seemed Justin was going through a rough time. “There was a lot happening,” Hailey said. Right before she and Justin got back together, he had seemingly just rekindled things with Gomez, though that obviously didn’t last too long. But Hailey is adamant that there was absolutely no overlap between Justin’s relationship with Selena and herself.

“When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship,” she said. “Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that.” Still, Hailey is aware “how it looks from the outside,” but she again emphasized Justin was not in a relationship at the time they got together, and that by the time they were engaged, he had closed the chapter with Gomez.

“As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and think in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder if that’s really closed for you,’” she said. “I know for a fact, the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed and that was respectful to me.”

The model also commented briefly on where she herself stands with Gomez. She said there is “no drama personally” and they have spoken with one another. “Everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good, and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect,” she said.

Though Bieber addressed heavier topics, the interview still ended in classic Call Her Daddy fashion with Hailey speaking about the more intimate details of life with Justin. We learned that she’s a night sex person, she wouldn’t be interested in a threesome (“It doesn’t work for the two of us”), and kissing is her biggest turn on. Of course, Hailey remained fairly coy when it came to most of the sex questions, but she did reveal that for Justin, it’s all about the connection. “We could literally just be laying down talking before and having a really fun conversation.”