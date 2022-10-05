On a Wednesday morning appearance on Good Morning America , actress Hilary Swank announced that she isn’t just releasing a new show — she will soon be releasing two children. The two-time Academy Award winner is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider.

“This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom — and not just of one, but of two,” Swank told the show’s hosts. “I can't believe it.”

“It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it,” the 48 year-old actress continued.

Swank is now in her second trimester, and she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan just after her GMA interview, that she is “feeling great right now.”

“It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable,” she said.

Swank has been married to Schneider, an entrepreneur, since 2018. The pair were set up on a blind date for a 10:00 am brunch, and Swank once told Vogue that their first meeting didn’t end until 11:00 pm that night. She was previously married to actor Chad Lowe for a decade before divorcing in 2007.

Swank was on GMA to promote her new role on ABC's Alaska Daily, premiering Thursday, October 6. The show was created by Spotlight screenwriter Tom McCarthy, and based on an article by Kyle Hopkins published in the Anchorage Daily News. Titled “Lawless,” the piece was about true crime stories that have taken place in Alaska. Swank and McCarthy had a meeting to discuss the story and Swank says it really gave her a new perspective on the state.

“It was eye-opening, horrifying, all things at once, things you can't believe are happening,” she said. “I want to shine a bright light on these issues, especially the missing [and] murdered Indigenous women that, I mean, no one's doing anything about.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The story was fictionalized for network TV, and Swank’s character in the show is a New York journalist from New York named Eileen who moves to Alaska to work for an Anchorage daily paper. Like many people who move suddenly to Alaska, Eileen is looking to leave her past behind and start over. Swank said she related to Eileen’s “search for truth.”

“As an actor, I'm searching for the truth in my characters,” Swank said.