Is Kim Kardashian a Better Lawyer Than Hillary Clinton?

If you told me ten years ago that, in the year 2022, reality star Hillary Clinton would lose in a round of legal trivia to law apprentice Kim Kardashian, I would have laughed in your face for multiple reasons. Of course, I would’ve be wrong, because that’s exactly what just happened. In a clip for Clinton’s upcoming Apple TV+ show, Gutsy, we see the politician lose decisively to Kardashian, 11-4, in a battle of legal wits.

“Oh, it was heartbreaking!” Clinton said to People, who exclusively premiered the clip where the two go head to head, answering legal questions posed by Chelsea Clinton. Hillary, though, did suggest that Kardashian had an “unfair advantage” considering she was just studying for the baby bar exam last year, a lot more recently than Clinton.

And if you’re looking for another excuse to explain Kardashian’s success over the former first lady, Chelsea has you covered. She believes it was her mom’s reaction time, not inadequate legal knowledge that led to the loss. "Sometimes, I could see my mom knew what the answer was, but she wouldn't hit the buzzer in time,” Chelsea said. Now, that’s a good daughter right there.

These days, Kardashian and Clinton—who once seemed like complete opposites—have a lot in common. They’re both interested in the law, and now, they both have a TV show on a streaming service. Kardashian will appear alongside the Clinton women in Gusty (which to be fair, is more of a documentary series than a reality show) when it premieres on September 9th. But don’t expect the Clintons to become the next Kardashians. There will be no sex tapes or family drama discussed on Gutsy. Instead, Hillary and Chelsea chat and interact with celebrities and activists like Megan Thee Stallion, Kate Hudson, and Gloria Steinem for the series. Who knows what’s in store. Clinton could lose a mock presidential debate to Megan in episode three.