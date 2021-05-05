If you’ve successfully forgotten the travesty that was the last season of Game of Thrones, we are sorry to remind you that it did, in fact, air on television. Luckily, HBO and George R. R. Martin, who wrote the Game of Thrones source material, are teaming back up again on the show’s prequel spin-off, House of The Dragon — and here’s our first look at the show’s cast.

The show will center around the power struggles of the Targaryen family, who for centuries, were the ruling dynasty in Westeros. As such, the styling will stay true to Martin’s physical descriptions of the family in the book: the Targaryens, who were descended from the ancient mystical Valyrians, were noted for having silver hair and violet eyes, in contrast to the darker hair of the native Westerosi. In addition, although House of The Dragon takes place a few hundred years before King Robert trekked north to Winterfell, the costuming is still very familiar to the dragon family’s aesthetic. Here, Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) and Matt Smith (The Crown) are portraying Princess Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon, respectively; both are battle-tested warriors and skilled dragonriders.

Photo: Courtesy of HBO.

Photo: Courtesy of HBO.

Steve Toussaint (Skins, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time) will play Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake. He’s sure to become a fan favorite character: the Sea Snake is a famed seafarer who becomes a thorn in the side of the Targaryens — or, we should say, some of the Targaryens, as he schemes with Prince Daemon for control of the Iron Throne.

Photo: Courtesy of HBO.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about rich families in Westeros, it’s that they can’t leave well enough alone. A rival house, the Hightowers, also seek to control the Seven Kingdoms. Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) plays Alicent, who becomes Queen when she is married to King Viserys I. Her father, Otto Hightower, is played by Rhy Ifans (Notting Hill). Otto serves as Hand of the King, and is regarded as a wise figure in the court, though he’s just as scheming as everyone in that land.