As we prepare for the finale of the first season of House of the Dragon, fans are forced to consider a world where they won’t be transported back to Westeros every Sunday night thanks to HBO. It’s bleak, yes, but luckily, the network has already confirmed Dragon season two is a go. Not too surprising, considering the first episode alone brought in the most viewers for an HBO premiere ever. So, it’s safe to say Dragon will be in our life for awhile, and if George R.R. Martin gets his way, we’ll have four seasons of the show to enjoy. For now, though, let’s just focus on season two. Here’s everything we know about the sophomore season of House of the Dragon.

What will House of the Dragon season two be about?

The penultimate episode of season one saw Viserys’ death and the Greens’ response, jumping into action to make Aegon king before anyone could stop them. Now, the finale will focus on Rhaenyra and the Blacks as they react and respond to what the Hightowers’ undertakings in King’s Landing. Likely, the full fledge civil war won’t begin until the very end of the episode, or maybe, the writers will wait until season two to really kick things off. Right now, we can assume the second season will focus on the mounting conflict between the Greens and Blacks as they engage in all out war. Showrunner Ryan Condal spoke a little bit about the prep for season two at a Comic Con panel back in July, saying it will introduce some new dragons into the story, as well as a bit more gore. Apparently, they have a “severed head budget” specifically set for the season.

Who will be in House of the Dragon season two?

It’s hard to say who will make it to season two ahead of the season one finale. Thrones fans know that the show isn’t scared of killing off favorites, and as of now, we still don’t know who will survive to the next season. Likely, though, we will see the return of the main cast, including Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, and Eve Best, as well as Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Elliot Grihault, Bethany Antonia, and Phoebe Campbell, who play Aegon, Aemond, Jacaerys, Lucerys, Baela, and Rhaena. If there is another time jump, however, they may choose to age-up those last four actors as they’re still fairly young as of now.

Unfortunately, we likely won’t see the return of Emily Carey or Milly Alcock, who played young Alicent and Rhaenyra in the first six episodes of season one. Condal told Variety that, as of now, Carey and Alcock “are not a part of the story” in season two. “That’s not a thing that we’re doing right now,” he said. That being said, there still could be a small chance they make an appearance, probably in the form of a flashback. “There are things that we haven’t fully sorted out,” Condal said. “I’m not closing the door on anything.”

Where will House of the Dragon season two be set?

Since this show is about a civil war, and the two sides of that war are based in Dragonstone and King’s Landing, we can expect season two to focus on those locations. Spanish newspaper, Hoy, revealed that the show will be returning to the city of Cáceres to film season two, which is notable as the city was used as the location for King’s Landing both in Dragon and Thrones.

There’s also a chance that we start to explore the rest of Westeros as various cities and houses pledge allegiance to different sides of the fight. There are reports that season two will also bring the franchise’s return to the Starks’ frigid home turf of Winterfell, though that hasn’t been confirmed as of now.

When will House of the Dragon season two premiere?

Likely, we won’t get season two of Dragon for quite a while. According to The Hollywood Reporter, season one took ten months to film, and post production took at least nine with all the visual effects that had to be implemented. According to Hoy, filming in Cáceres will begin in March 2023. That means, if season two mimics that same timeline as season one, we likely won’t return to Westeros until early 2024 at the earliest.