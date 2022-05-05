Meet the New Targaryens in the Game of Thrones Prequel Trailer

It’s the moment fans have been waiting for since May of 2019: The full-length trailer for the saga’s prequel series, House of the Dragon, is here at long last. On Thursday, HBO took us back to the world of Westeros for nearly two minutes, sharing a look at what the realm was like 300 years before things left off. You’ll have no trouble identifying the family at the show’s center: The Targaryens, including Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy of Wanderlust) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith of The Crown), all have strikingly platinum blonde hair. And, like their descendent Daenarys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), they’re all about dragons.

Things aren’t looking great for Princess Rhaenyra. While her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), has named her his heir, the citizens of Westeros aren’t too keen on the idea of ever letting her take charge. Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) puts it best: “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the iron throne,” she warns a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock).

House of the Dragon has big shoes to fill: Game of Thrones remains HBO’s biggest hit to date and the most Emmy-winning drama of all time. Then again, seeing as it comes on the heels of a final season that was widely considered a travesty, the bar is about as low as it could be for such a beloved franchise. We’ll just have to wait until August 21 to see how it lives up to the original. For now, take a look at the trailer below.