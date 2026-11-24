For better or worse, one of the best observations about the city of Miami came from “Mama” Elsa Patton, an alleged witch who appeared on an early season of The Real Housewives of Miami. “People love Miami, but they don’t love it because it’s a fun place,” she once said. “They love it because it’s a very odd place.” Unsaid, but implied, is that the reason it’s so fun is because it’s very odd. It is, after all, one of three points that make up the Bermuda Triangle. The III Points Music Festival seems to prove that thesis better than almost any of the city’s other annual events.

Held in the Wynwood neighborhood, the festival boasts an eclectic lineup almost unimaginable at any other major American music festival. This year it mixed ’90s rap icons (Lil’ Kim, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony), deep dance-floor legends (Honey Dijon, Underworld, Four Tet), buzzy indie bands (Chanel Beads, Connan Mockasin), and an expertly curated list of up-and-coming Gen Z-beloved genre-blending music weirdos (Nettspend, Jane Remover, horsegiirL, Bassvictim, et al.), with legendary Seattle drone band Sunn O))) thrown in for good measure.

Nettspend Mark Hunter / @thecobrasnake Mark Hunter / @thecobrasnake INFO 1/2

It’s a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure lineup, in which you could spend your time moving from stage to stage, hitting up the legacy acts, sticking to the dance stages for a full-on outdoor rave experience, or scuttling around the smaller stages to check out all the bands that are sure to up your indie cred. The best course of action, of course, is to attempt to do all three over the two-day festival. This year, that meant listening to a leather Muir cap-clad Lil’ Kim spit classic lines like “Black Barbie dressed in BVLGARI / I’m tryin’ to leave in somebody’s Ferrari” at one stage, dancing to a remix of Trick Daddy and Trina’s “Nann” inside a giant metal cage contraption at the next, and watching the girls of MGNA Crrrta thrash around on stage with bubble guns to end the night.

b0yg1rl Mark Hunter / @thecobrasnake

This year’s edition was humid with a few disruptions from the rain, and yet, Miamians always know how to deliver a look, even when they’re not working with much fabric. Even drenched in rain and sweat, you can still tell the difference between a club-land baddie, an artsy cool kid, and a goth raver.

Mark Hunter / @thecobrasnake Mark Hunter / @thecobrasnake Mark Hunter / @thecobrasnake Mark Hunter / @thecobrasnake Mark Hunter / @thecobrasnake Mark Hunter / @thecobrasnake INFO 1/6

“The outfits at III Points always blow my mind. There were so many cool costumes, and horsegiirL fans always dress up,” said photographer Mark Hunter, AKA The Cobrasnake, who captured the photos here. “The crowd’s style is incredibly diverse, ranging from ravers to rockstars and everything in between. You can truly be whatever version of yourself at III Points. It's wet, wild, and Miami really brings the heat.”