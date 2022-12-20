Brad Pitt celebrated his 59th birthday on Sunday, and had rumored new girlfriend Ines de Ramon at his side. The 32-year-old joined the actor at his party in Hollywood, arriving with him in a car and then leaving together afterwards, leaving little doubt that they were a package deal that night. But who is de Ramon and is she really Pitt’s beau or just the latest in a long line of female friends that have erroneously romantically linked to the actor?

Who is Ines de Ramon?

De Ramon is actually in the jewelry business. She’s currently the head of wholesale for jewelry brand Anita Ko Jewelry, a brand that’s been worn on the red carpet by everyone from Scarlet Johansson to Zazzie Beetz. She graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 and has a bachelor's degree in business administration.

She is also known as the former wife of Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. They were first seen together in 2018, and married in 2019. They quietly split this year in September.

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,” a rep told People at the time.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

How did Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon meet?

She and Pitt were romantically connected soon after, but all that is know is that they met through a “mutual friend.” De Ramon obviously has connections to the industry through her ex-husband. Mandy Moore.

How long have they been together?

In November, the new couple were reportedly a few months into dating, and were photographed on November 13 at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Is it serious?

De Ramon was with Pitt at the Babylon premiere afterparty on Thursday, December 15. A fashion-industry source close to de Ramon told People that Pitt “is clearly very into her, given he brought her to his premiere.”

They added that de Ramon and Pitt will be together on New Year’s Eve, and another source said the relationship is “not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together.”

However, it is supposedly not exclusive and they hang out when they are free in their busy schedules. The source added, “Ines is fun and social. They have a great time together. They do solo dates, but also group dates with friends.”