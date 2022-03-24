Does a ring on Rihanna’s finger mean she’s engaged to A$AP Rocky, or is she having a bit of fun with both jewelry and the press? Rihanna, of course, has worn hundreds of thousands worth of diamonds since showcasing her top-notch maternity style. There’s been pieces like the $36,250 Jacquie Aiche gold and diamond bra and a $33,750 body chain may be, but they’re nothing compared to the single rock on a gold Briony Raymond ring that she first wore while shopping for baby clothes in Los Angeles on Monday. Naturally, the paparazzi have taken note, and on Tuesday night, one did their best to find out if Rih really is engaged to her child’s father.

“This old ring?,” she replied with a laugh when out and about in Santa Monica. “You act like you ain’t never seen this ring.” (Rih has been on a roll with her offhand remarks; when a guest at the fall 2022 Dior show recently pointed out that she was late, the singer replied, simply, “no shit.”) “Yes, come on,” the paparazzo replied, to which she responded, “you come on.”

It’s possible that Rihanna was referring to the fact that she’s worn the ring in question several times before: when she shooting a music video with Rocky last July, when being named the National Hero of Barbados last November, and when posing for the shoot that served as her pregnancy reveal. It wasn’t until this week, though, that the 34-year-old has started wearing it on her ring finger. While she admittedly made them a dozen years ago, Rihanna’s previous comments about believing marriage and pregnancy go hand in hand make it seem likely that she and Rocky are getting moving now that she’s getting deeper into her third trimester.

Rihanna’s diamond Briony Raymond ring. Courtesy of Briony Raymond

“I definitely think a child deserves both parents,” she told Kanye West in a conversation that appeared in Interview in 2010. “It would be selfish of me, because of my pride and independence to say, ‘Oh, I just want a sperm donor, because I can do it myself.’ I can do it myself, but that’s not fair. I don’t know if I’ll be married or anything. But however the father is in the child’s life, he’s going to be in the child’s entire life.” There’s no predicting where life will take you, Rihanna stressed, “but in a perfect book, there would be marriage and kids.” We agree, if only to see her wedding dress.